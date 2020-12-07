Seaside surfer bitten by shark

Wildlife

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — A surfer in Seaside was bitten by a shark and suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his lower leg.

The incident took place about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in a popular surfing spot in South Seaside known as The Cove, near Tillamook Head, according to Jon Rahl, a spokesman for the City of Seaside.

Fire and medics arrived at the scene to find the adult man being carried to the parking lot by fellow surfers. An off-duty Seaside lifeguard had applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg to slow the bleeding.

The victim, a local surfer, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

"The incident serves as a valuable reminder to never recreate alone, in or out of the water," the city said. "The fast response of fellow surfers was instrumental in providing aid to the victim."