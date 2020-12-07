Seaside surfer bitten by shark

Skip to Content
SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — A surfer in Seaside was bitten by a shark and suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his lower leg.

The incident took place about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in a popular surfing spot in South Seaside known as The Cove, near Tillamook Head, according to Jon Rahl, a spokesman for the City of Seaside.

Fire and medics arrived at the scene to find the adult man being carried to the parking lot by fellow surfers. An off-duty Seaside lifeguard had applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg to slow the bleeding.

The victim, a local surfer, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

"The incident serves as a valuable reminder to never recreate alone, in or out of the water," the city said. "The fast response of fellow surfers was instrumental in providing aid to the victim."

The Associated Press

