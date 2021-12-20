C.O. influx of robins may be caused by wildfires’ habitat disruption, late winter
Birds' high numbers spark questions; plentiful juniper berries, climate change may play role
(Update: Adding video, comments from Director of Native Bird Care, Elise Wolf)
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- You may have noticed a dramatic increase of robins flying around, causing you to question what’s going on.
The presence of a much larger number of robins than usual is becoming noticed on farmlands and in neighborhoods, as thousands of them are flocking to Central Oregon.
Known to be migratory birds, the number of robins generally increases during the winter, but the director of Native Bird Care in Sisters, Elise Wolf, said Monday the influx of robins isn' typical.
“We’ve had a lot of very large habitat-wide events in the Pacific Northwest over the last couple of years," Wolf said. "Mainly our wildfires. From British Columbia, Washington, Oregon -- you know, a large amount of land has been taken out.”
Wolf said another reason may be the delayed winter. The warmer temperatures going into this winter help sustain a food source for the birds.
“They’re also here for the agricultural lands that are still thawed, where they can find earthworms," Wolf pointed out.
Robins usually migrate south during the winter, in search of food and water, but with an accessible food source, there’s less motivation to leave.
Some Central Oregonians have called in to NewsChannel 21, reporting massive numbers of robins congregating on the roofs of homes, in some cases causing paint damage or a big mess in people's yards.
Wolf said people can expect to see the birds near water, farmlands and even in yards where they can access the earthworms.
You can also expect to find robins in an area where there’s an abundance of juniper berries.
As Central Oregon is known for their large population of juniper trees, that’s another factor for the birds to flock here.
With the confluence of past fires, warmer winters keeping the ground thawed, and numerous juniper trees, Wolf said all of these factors could contribute to the presence of so many robins.
She also mentioned that climate change likely plays a big role in what’s happening, but more research would need to be done to confirm the impacts.
Comments
23 Comments
What kind of BS story is this? All you get today is racist white supremist and fear mongering. Things change and all we get is hype crap.
Uhm?
it’s actually been noticable for well over a month and yes, it’s news
yeah…I thought I was imagining it. on another note: why does this website have another story pop up partially covering the text of every story that I read? Not ads, but other stories.
They are videos and they are not supposed to pop up every time. (It is easily movable/closable BTW.) I’ve been promised it’ll be turned off. Sorry.
– you do realize that your comment has nothing to do with this story, or anything really, except you
Yup, all those racist robins. You need to turn your brain on before commenting the next time.
Based on hood of my rig and house’s back deck, the robins are eating well. 😝
Oh no, here it comes. all together now…”CLIMATE CHANGE!!!”. Gack.
well, the climate has vastly changed here in CO if you have bene paying attention for the last few decades
Climate change is real. Our weather has changed drastically over the past twenty years. Only those that either live under a rock haven’t noticed it.
If you have only noticed the change for the last 20 years, get out from under your own rock.
– look at you – arguing with no one in particular about one of your favorite denial obsessions
I’ll keep the Robins, you take back all of the Californians.
ORRED IM WITH YOU!!!
Wild birds,
Not in my backyard.
There was a similar invasion of Robins I’m going tp say about 10 years agp- it seems to have been another warmer winter. If it gets colder I expect they will be moving South.
Agreed ! If you want to know what the winter will be like- watch the animals. Robins are letting you know that winter will arrive late. I’ve seen the same activity with the local rabbits- they should be hunkering down by now- but I see them darting about the early morning roads like it was summer.
I was going to point out the same thing. This is not a recent phenomenon. In fact I have video from years ago with far higher numbers of these Robins.
So maybe it’s “news” to recent arrivals but it’s not to some of us.
i’ve found 3 dead ones on my property just over the last month. strange.
Birds know stuff, they may be sensing a disturbance in the Cascadia subduction zone.
I’ve been going out on the deck and steps every few days to scrub away mounds of bird droppings. It’s a nasty mess, trying to keep the area clean enough so the dogs don’t bring stuff in on their paws. I’ve lived here since ’88 and have never seen this happen before. We even stopped having a water bowl outside for the big dog but it hasn’t slowed them down. Bird spikes and reflective tape hasn’t worked either. Found one dead in a tree yesterday.
I remember the first robin invasion about ten years ago. I had to keep a water jug and brush handy to clean the truck every use. We’ve had three or four more invasions since, but not as bad. Then this year, I had to trade the jug and brush for a hose and push broom. Nasty birds.