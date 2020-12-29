Biden says Trump administration is falling ‘far behind’ on vaccine distribution

Politics

President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that the Trump administration’s plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines across the country was falling “far behind.”

“As I long feared and warned, the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should,” Biden said.

“A few weeks ago, the Trump administration suggested that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of December. With only a few days left in December, we’ve only vaccinated a few million so far,” he added.

Biden said if the vaccination program continues at the current pace “it’s going to take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people.”

Biden received a briefing from his Covid-19 advisory team earlier Tuesday, a transition official told CNN.

The President-elect has laid out a plan to distribute 100 million vaccine shots, which is enough to cover 50 million people, in his initial 100 days in office. He reiterated on Tuesday that Congress would need to provide the necessary funding in order to reach that goal.

But Biden cautioned that even with the funding, vaccinating the entire US population would still take time. He said even if the vaccinations were ramped up to 1 million shots per day, it would still take months to vaccinate the majority of the population.

“This is going to be the greatest operational challenge we’ve ever faced as a nation,” Biden said. “But we’re going to get it done. But it’s going to take a vast new effort that’s not yet underway.”

The President-elect pledged to “move heaven and Earth” once he is sworn in as president next month to get the American population vaccinated. He said he would invoke the Defense Production Act to accelerate the creation of necessary materials needed for vaccines as well as personal protective equipment.

Biden said he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been speaking with county officials, mayors and governors from both parties about speeding up vaccine distribution efforts. He said his administration is planning to set up vaccination sites and will “send mobile units to hard-to-reach communities,” stressing the importance of distributing the vaccine in an equitable manner.

The President-elect spoke about the hesitancy many Americans feel about taking the vaccine, particularly in communities of color, and said his administration would launch a “massive public education campaign to increase vaccine acceptance.”

He said Black, Latino and Native American communities “have not always been treated with the dignity and honesty they deserve by the federal government and the scientific community throughout our history.”

Biden reiterated his pledge to sign a face mask mandate on his first day in office, and urged Americans to listen to public health experts and wear masks.

“Masking has been a divisive issue in this country, but Covid is a killer in red states and blue states alike,” Biden said. “So I encourage you all to wear a mask.”

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which both recently received emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration, both require two doses administered several weeks apart.

The President-elect received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on live national television last week, and assured Americans of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the first dose of the vaccine Tuesday morning.

Vice President Mike Pence was administered the vaccine at an on-camera event the week prior to Biden. Trump has not yet received the vaccine and won’t be administered one until it is recommended by the White House medical team, a White House official previously told CNN.