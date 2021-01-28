Parkland shooting survivor calls for House GOP leader to denounce Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Politics

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg called on Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Thursday to denounce Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has faced intense criticism this week over incendiary remarks she made in recent years as well as a viral video in which she harasses Hogg.

“My message to Kevin McCarthy is, take all of her committee assignments away … also, don’t support her when she runs for re-election again and try to get her primaried. If you say this is not your party, actually call it out and hold her accountable,” Hogg told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day.”

He continued, “Republicans always act as if they’re the party of decency and respect. But would the party of decency and respect question whether or not school shootings happened? Would they harass the survivors of these shootings for having different opinions than them? I don’t think so. And if Kevin McCarthy doesn’t think so either, he needs to actually stand up and do something about this congresswoman.”

Greene, who has been assigned to the House Education and Labor Committee, has faced calls to resign after reports she agreed with comments calling the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School a “false flag” operation, which refers to acts that are designed by perpetrators to be made to look like they were carried out by other individuals or groups. Hogg survived the shooting and has since become a vocal proponent of stricter gun regulation, co-founding March for Our Lives.

The renewed scrutiny came after CNN’s KFile reported controversial comments she made in 2018 and 2019. A video from March 2019 has also surfaced of Greene, who has previously called Hogg “#littleHitler,” confronting him in Washington before she was elected to Congress.

In the video, Greene follows Hogg, 18 at the time, as he walks toward the US Capitol and is heard making baseless claims as she asks him questions about gun rights and how he was able to meet with senators. Hogg continues to walk without addressing Greene.

“He’s a coward,” Greene says at the end of the video as Hogg walks away, claiming his activism was funded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who is often the subject of far-right conspiracy theories, and other liberals. “He can’t say one word because he can’t defend his stance.”

Greene did not apologize in a statement to CNN, saying the video was taken while she was in Washington, “going from office to office in the Senate to oppose the radical gun control agenda that David Hogg was pushing.”

Hogg reflected on his encounter with Greene on Thursday, telling Camerota he was trying to “keep a straight face” and practice mindfulness meditation that helps him cope with PTSD and ADHD.

“Sometimes it’s just, you know, as I was told growing up, it’s just better not to respond to bullies and just walk away,” Hogg said.

He also said he “absolutely” felt it was a threat when Greene said in the video that she carried a gun, but told himself “if they shoot me, they prove my point.”

“And the reality is, they can’t kill a movement,” he told Camerota.

Republicans have remained mostly silent about Greene in the wake of this week’s controversies.

Mark Bednar, a spokesman for McCarthy, told CNN in a statement Wednesday that her comments are “deeply disturbing” and that the California Republican “plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them.”

This story has been updated with additional comment and background information.