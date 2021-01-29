Pentagon close to reaching agreement to provide around 450,000 Covid-19 vaccinations a day

National Politics

The Pentagon and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are negotiating the final terms of an agreement that could see the military provide around 450,000 Covid-19 vaccinations a day.

The figure is included in a draft agreement between the two agencies viewed by CNN that also calls for the deployment of 10,000 troops at 100 vaccination centers across the United States that would run through at least February 26 as a start.

Several officials emphasize details are still being worked out and could change before final approval for the deployment is given by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has said his goal is to have as many as 1.5 million Americans vaccinated every day. The current average is 1.2 million a day since he took office so should the agreement be successfully implemented it could help exceed his goal.

The draft plan calls for an incremental build-up of forces that would quickly lead to 50 vaccination teams, each capable of administering 6,000 shots a day, and another 50 teams capable of administering 3,000 shots per day.

Vaccination operations at the 100 designated locations would run 16 hours a day with two eight-hour shifts. As soon as the agreement is finalized, the troops would be placed on orders to be prepared to deploy within 96 hours.

The draft agreement also states that FEMA could issue additional orders to augment the effort with more personnel with Pentagon agreement.

Under the proposal the Pentagon would also provide communications and command and control elements for planning and coordination among the site locations. FEMA will be responsible for providing personal protective gear, site security, traffic control, and supplies and equipment to run the sites.

Several officials tell CNN a final agreement is expected soon but it is not clear when it will happen.

This story is breaking and will be updated.