US drops discrimination lawsuit against Yale

National Politics

The Justice Department on Wednesday dropped an affirmative action lawsuit the Trump administration had filed against Yale University last year accusing the school of discriminating against Asian American and White applicants in its undergraduate admissions process.

DOJ did not explain why it was dropping the case in its brief filing with a federal court in Connecticut.

The lawsuit was originally filed in October when the department, led by then-Attorney General William Barr, alleged: “Yale rejects scores of Asian American and white applicants each year based on their race.”

The decision to drop this lawsuit is the latest move by the Biden administration to change its positions in several cases that are pending in federal courts around the country. The new administration also recently asked the Supreme Court to pause arguments in cases involving the US-Mexico border wall and US asylum policy.

The case against Yale came on the heels of a similar case against Harvard University, where an anti-affirmative action group sued the university claiming their admissions practices discriminated against Asian American students. Lower courts ruled Harvard does not discriminate in its admission decisions.

The Trump administration brought the Yale lawsuit as part of its push against universities that factor race into admissions decisions.

This story is breaking and will be updated.