Task force on Capitol security released final report Monday

National Politics

The task force established to review security at the US Capitol released its final report Monday, which calls for sweeping changes to improve US Capitol Police’s emergency response and multiple security enhancements around the Capitol complex.

The report includes recommendations for increasing Capitol Police’s intelligence gathering capabilities, a permanent quick reaction force and implementing mobile fencing that can replace the current temporary security structure, according to a copy obtained by CNN.

CNN reported Friday that the executive copy of the report included recommendations for mobile fencing around the complex, a quick reaction Capitol Police force on standby when Congress is in session and an overhaul of how members are protected in their home districts.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré was tasked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in January to lead a review of Capitol security, following the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

CNN first reported last month that that two sources said a draft copy of the review recommended adding more than 1,000 US Capitol Police officers, establishing a dedicated quick reaction force and building an integrated system of walls and fences around the Capitol complex. CNN reported on Thursday that Honoré had briefed senior members of Congress on the review, and Rep. Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat, said that he believes Honoré is “hitting the nail on the head” with his recommendations.

Acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett sent a letter to all members this morning with a copy of General Honore’s task force findings and recommendations on Capitol Security ahead of the three member briefings Monday. Pelosi’s office also sent the guidance to her email list.

Honore’s report includes recommendations to add security systems across all 900 congressional district offices and to create more than 850 new US Capitol Police positions.