Marjorie Taylor Greene raises $3.2 million in first 3 months in office

National Politics

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Wednesday that her reelection campaign raised an astonishing $3.2 million in the Georgia Republican’s first three months in office, after reports detailed her embrace of conspiracy theories and support for executing prominent Democratic politicians.

“I am humbled, overjoyed, and so excited to announce what happened over the past few months as I have been the most attacked freshman member of Congress in history,” said Greene in a statement. “I stood my ground and never wavered in my belief in America First policies and putting People Over Politicians! And I will NEVER back down! As a matter of fact, I’m just getting started.”

The House voted in February to remove Greene from her committee assignments after reports of her comments surfaced showing her encouragement of political violence, suggestion that the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was a “false flag” operation and conspiratorial claim that a space laser controlled by Jewish financiers started a California wildfire in 2018.

Democrats have also introduced a resolution to expel her from Congress. But while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other House Republicans have sharply criticized Greene for her comments, they’ve expressed support for her remaining in Congress and voted to keep her on her committee assignments.

“Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference,” said McCarthy in February. “I condemn those comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today. This House condemned QAnon last Congress and continues to do so today.”

The first quarter figure is a stunning amount for a freshman House member. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the liberal fundraising phenom, raised about $726,000 in her first three months in office in 2019.

Greene said she received more than 100,000 individual donations and portrayed them as a sign of her own political power.

“For too long, the political ruling class that looks down on the rest of us, have been selling out America to the world, by whipping the backs of the hardworking American worker and taxpayer,” said Greene. “But they fear one thing. The political ruling class fears the people because it’s the people that can take away what they love most. Power. Because it’s power that brings them everything else.

“I am one of the people and the people are with me, and I will always be with them,” she added. “WE are just getting started! In the words of my favorite President Trump, ‘the best is yet to come.’ Thank you to all!”