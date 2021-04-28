Federal agents execute search warrant on Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

National Politics

Federal agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Manhattan apartment of Rudy Giuliani, advancing a criminal investigation by federal prosecutors that has been underway for months, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Giuliani, who served as former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has been the focus of an investigation concerning his activities in Ukraine. He hasn’t been charged and has denied wrongdoing.

A spokesman for the Manhattan US Attorney’s office declined to comment. The New York Times was first to report the search.

The Times reported that investigators seized Giuliani’s electronic devices, according to one person with knowledge of the matter.

CNN previously reported that investigators late last year had raised the prospect of seeking a search warrant for Giuliani’s communications, but were met with resistance from Justice Department officials in Washington over the strength of their evidence, people familiar with the discussions told CNN.

It is unusual for prosecutors to execute a search warrant on a lawyer, although Manhattan federal prosecutors have done so before, most notably in recent years against another former lawyer for Trump, Michael Cohen.

