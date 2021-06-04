New York Times: Trump Organization finance executive subpoenaed in Trump investigation

National Politics

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed senior Trump Organization financial official Jeffrey McConney as part of its investigation into former President Donald Trump and his company, The New York Times reported Friday.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Times reported that the order for McConney — the long-standing Trump Organization controller and one of a small group of officials supervising the company’s fiscal matters — to testify before a state grand jury relates to the office’s ongoing probe into top Trump Organization officer Allen Weisselberg.

Prosecutors in the district attorney’s office are digging into Weisselberg’s role at the Trump Organization, his personal finances, and benefits given to his son Barry, a longtime employee of the organization. The inquiry is part of a criminal investigation into the company, Trump, its executives and the Trump family, people familiar with the investigation previously told CNN. McConney’s subpoena implies a new chapter of the probe.

Spokespeople for the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James declined to comment. CNN has reached out to McConney, Trump Organization attorney Alan Garten, Weisselberg’s attorney Mary Mulligan and a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization for comment and confirmation.

Last week, prosecutors told at least one witness to prepare for grand jury testimony, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

Prosecutors are seeking to find leverage that could sway Weisselberg into cooperating with authorities, people familiar with the investigation told CNN last month, potentially raising the legal stakes for Trump and his family. It’s a common tactic used by prosecutors to try to get individuals to “flip” to help build a case higher up the corporate ladder. The state attorney general’s office has opened a criminal tax investigation into Weisselberg, and Vance’s office is coordinating with James’ office on its criminal investigation into Weisselberg.

McConney’s name appeared in a 2019 subpoena issued by Vance’s office to the Trump Organization. His name was listed among people whose communications the subpoena sought that involved “payments made to or agreements with Michael Cohen or American Media, Inc. that concern Karen McDougal or Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels aka Peggy Peterson.”