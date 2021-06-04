The week in 14 headlines
President Biden announced new incentives for Americans to get Covid-19 vaccines ahead of his July 4 deadline. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump leans into misinformation ahead of a summer rally tour.
Monday
- Flynn says he didn’t endorse Myanmar-style coup after he appears to back plan in video exchange
- On Memorial Day, Austin reflects on strength of US military and dismisses adversaries’ criticism
Tuesday
- Obamacare, LGBTQ rights, voting laws in play during Supreme Court’s final month
- Texas Democrats call on Congress to act on voting rights but key obstacles loom
- Kamala Harris will lead Biden administration’s efforts on voting rights, President says
Wednesday
- Thousands of emails from and to Fauci during the pandemic’s early days were published. Here’s what they show about him
- Biden announces ‘National Month of Action’ — that could include free beer — to get more Americans vaccinated by July 4
- Some reluctant Democrats consider ditching filibuster for voting bill despite grim prospects over changing rules
- Biden lowers price tag and proposes no immediate changes to GOP tax law in effort to strike bipartisan deal
Thursday
- White House pushes for companies to take ransomware more seriously after high-profile cyberattacks
- Trump is more obsessed than ever with 2020 election and is brushing off allies who are telling him to move on
- Senate Democrats face tough test of unity with voting rights bill
Friday
- As Trump readies summer rallies and speeches, allies worry he’s stuck in the past
- Wray sees ‘parallels’ between challenge posed by ransomware attacks and 9/11
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
