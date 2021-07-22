Skip to Content
Rep. Hank Johnson arrested at voting rights protest

<i>Alex Wong/Getty Images</i><br/>Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia is arrested by US Capitol Police during a protest outside Hart Senate Office Building on July 22.
By Ali Zaslav, CNN

Rep. Hank Johnson was arrested by Capitol Police on Thursday during a protest on “Senate inaction on voting rights legislation,” according to a video posted on Twitter.

The Democrat from Georgia is the second lawmaker to be arrested in fewer than two weeks while protesting for voting rights.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, the Democratic Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was arrested on July 15 by Capitol Police after participating in a voting rights protest that culminated in a march inside the Senate Hart Office Building atrium.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

