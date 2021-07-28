Skip to Content
Here are the 17 Republican senators who voted to advance the $1 trillion infrastructure bill

By Ali Zaslav and Devan Cole, CNN

When the Senate voted Wednesday to open debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package, more than a dozen Republicans sided with Democrats to advance the legislation.

The proposal, which came after weeks of negotiations between a bipartisan group of lawmakers and the White House, includes $73 billion to rebuild the electric grid, $66 billion in passenger and freight rail, $65 billion to expand broadband Internet access, $55 billion for water infrastructure, $40 billion to fix bridges, $39 billion to modernize public transit like buses and $7.5 billion to create the first federal network of charging stations for electric vehicles.

The vote was 67-32.

Here are the 17 Republican senators who voted to advance the bipartisan infrastructure plan:

  • Roy Blunt of Missouri
  • Richard Burr of North Carolina
  • Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia
  • Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
  • Susan Collins of Maine
  • Kevin Cramer of North Dakota
  • Mike Crapo of Idaho
  • Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
  • Chuck Grassley of Iowa
  • John Hoeven of North Dakota
  • Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
  • Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
  • Rob Portman of Ohio
  • Jim Risch of Idaho
  • Mitt Romney of Utah
  • Thom Tillis of North Carolina
  • Todd Young of Indiana

CNN’s Phil Mattingly, Lauren Fox and Alex Rogers contributed to this report.

