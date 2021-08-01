Senators confident trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure deal will be introduced Sunday

CNN - US Politics

By Chandelis Duster, CNN

A key Republican and Democrat involved in negotiating a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that will fulfill key priorities in President Joe Biden’s agenda say they expect the bill will be introduced in the Senate on Sunday and that the chamber could move to approve it as early as this week.

“That certainly is my expectation and my hope,” Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” on Sunday. “We’re going into the session today at 12 (noon), and I think we will be able to lay down the bill later today and begin perhaps consideration of some amendments. My hope is that we’ll finish the bill by the end of the week.”

Collins also said she believes the bill will have the crucial support of at least 10 Senate Republicans needed to pass.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, told Tapper in a separate interview that he is also optimistic the bill will be introduced Sunday.

On Friday, Senators voted 66-28 on a motion to proceed, with 16 Republican senators voting with Senate Democrats in favor — a vote that will open up the legislative package to potential changes through the amendment process.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Saturday evening that the bipartisan infrastructure group was still finalizing legislative text of the bill and that they’d remain in session on Sunday “so they can bring this to a conclusion.”

“This is an important bill. I know all the parties want to get this right,” Schumer said, reiterating that once the group’s text is done, he’ll offer it as a substitute amendment making it the base of the bill.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

