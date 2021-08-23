Giuliani associate Igor Fruman expected to plead guilty on Wednesday

CNN - US Politics

Igor Fruman, a Rudy Giuliani associate charged in a campaign finance case, is scheduled to plead guilty during an appearance in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, according to a court filing.

Fruman and another Giuliani associate, Lev Parnas, previously pleaded not guilty to charges that they funneled foreign money to US campaign coffers.

Fruman and Parnas were indicted in October 2019 on four counts, including conspiracy to violate the ban on foreign donations to federal and state elections, making false statements and falsifying records to the Federal Election Commission.

An attorney for Fruman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

