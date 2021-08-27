CNN - US Politics

By Sonnet Swire, CNN

This week, suicide attacks killed American service members in Afghanistan, Covid-19 cases continued to climb and the Supreme Court struck down the administration’s eviction moratorium, all making for what could be considered the worst week yet of President Joe Biden’s tenure in the White House.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 16 headlines.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.