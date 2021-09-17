Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children test positive for Covid-19

CNN - US Politics

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s four children have tested positive for Covid-19, his office said in a statement Friday.

“Yesterday, two of the Governor’s children tested positive for Covid-19,” said spokesperson Erin Mellon. “The family is following all COVID protocols.”

The Democratic governor, his wife and their two other children have since tested negative for the virus, Mellon told CNN. It is unclear which children tested positive.

“The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic,” Mellon added.

In July, Newsom and his wife pulled two of their children from a basketball summer camp over its policy not to enforce face masks.

Earlier this week, Newsom prevailed in a partisan recall effort that had sought to remove him from office before the end of his term and had grown out of frustration over his response to the pandemic and the state’s strict Covid-19 measures.

Exit polling on Tuesday night suggested that Newsom’s pandemic-focused message may have broken through with voters, who listed the coronavirus as the most pressing issue facing the state.

About 45% of the electorate said Newsom’s policies on the pandemic have been about right, with about one-third calling his policies too strict and the remainder saying they’re not strict enough, according to a California exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research.

Californians, Newsom noted following the Tuesday election result, voted “yes to science, yes to vaccines… yes to ending this pandemic.”

