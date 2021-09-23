Special envoy to Haiti resigns citing ‘inhumane’ US decision to deport thousands of Haitians from US border

CNN - US Politics

By Etant Dupain, CNN

Daniel Foote, the US special envoy to Haiti, has handed in his resignation to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying he will “not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees” from the US-Mexico border.

He adds that the US policy approach to Haiti remains “deeply flawed.”

Foote stated in his resignation letter to Blinken that Haiti is wracked with poverty, crime, government corruption and a lack of humanitarian resources. He said the “collapsed state is unable to provide security or basic services and more refugees will fuel further desperation and crime.”

He added that more negative impacts to Haiti will have calamitous consequences, not only in Haiti but in the US and our neighbors in the hemisphere.”

A House Foreign Affairs Committee aide said Chairman Gregory Meeks, a New York Democrat, received a copy of the letter and confirms its content.

