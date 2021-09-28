House Democrats could vote on debt ceiling as soon as Tuesday

CNN - US Politics

By Annie Grayer and Clare Foran, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats that a vote on raising the debt ceiling could come as soon as Tuesday, a source in the Democratic caucus meeting told CNN.

While the move has not been made official yet, it would force Republicans to vote directly on the contentious issue as GOP lawmakers continue to insist that Democrats should act alone to address the debt limit.

Pelosi signaled during the same meeting on Tuesday that Democrats are going to decouple the stop-gap funding bill known as a continuing resolution to fund the government from the provision to raise the debt ceiling in the Democratic caucus meeting, according to a source in the meeting.

This move would likely avoid a government shutdown because Republicans have said they will not vote for the stop-gap bill if it includes the debt ceiling provision. Government funding is scheduled to run at midnight ET on Thursday night.

Congress is facing two fast-approaching deadlines on fiscal issues and lawmakers have yet to resolve either. Government funding will run out by the end of the week on September 30, and a debt ceiling crisis is looming as Congress may only have until mid-October to act before the federal government can no longer pay its bills.

Congressional Democrats, in control of both the House and Senate, initially attempted to pass legislation addressing both issues at the same time. The bill passed out of the House last week, but Senate Republicans on Monday blocked the measure to suspend the debt limit and avert a government shutdown. Senate Republicans have said they would support passage of a clean stop-gap spending measure without the debt limit attached to it.

The clock is ticking down to the expiration of government funding, however, and Democrats still have yet to announce their planned course of action to avert a shutdown.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro told CNN on Tuesday, “Nothing has stopped, there are continued conversations that will continue until we come to a plan to see what the next step forward is. That’s where we are.”

