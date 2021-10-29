Adam Kinzinger, outspoken GOP Trump critic, won’t seek reelection for US House seat

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois who has been a strong critic of former President Donald Trump, announced in a video Friday morning he is not running for reelection.

“I also remember during that campaign saying that if I ever thought it was time to move on from Congress, I would, and that time is now,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger is one of two Republican members of the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

