Biden to nominate Shalanda Young as budget director, elevating well-respected deputy

By Jeff Zeleny, Chief National Affairs Correspondent

President Joe Biden will nominate Shalanda Young to lead the Office of Management and Budget, two officials said, elevating her to join the Cabinet after serving as deputy budget director during the first year of the administration.

The White House is set to make the announcement in a statement as soon as Wednesday, the officials said, formalizing the role for Young, who is on parental leave after having a baby on Halloween. The White House declined to comment on Tuesday.

The Washington Post first reported on the expected nomination.

The OMB director position has been vacant all year, after Neera Tanden withdrew in the spring amid opposition from key senators. The White House saw no path to her confirmation, according to an administration official at the time.

Young, a well-respected former congressional aide, has served as deputy for the duration. The delay in nominating her for the budget director post has confounded many of her allies in the administration and on Capitol Hill.

