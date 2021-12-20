Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tests positive for Covid-19

By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tested positive for Covid-19, he tweeted Monday.

“I am feeling fine at the moment,” said Hogan, who is vaccinated and has received a booster shot. The test was part of his regular testing routine, said Hogan, a Republican.

“As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible,” Hogan tweeted, along with a link to the state’s resources.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.