One of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s verified Twitter accounts permanently suspended from Twitter



CNN

By Donie O’Sullivan and Daniel Dale, CNN

Twitter has permanently suspended Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s Twitter account @mtgreenee, the company confirmed to CNN Sunday morning.

A Twitter spokesperson said the company “permanently suspended” the account “for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

Greene, a right-wing Republican, most frequently tweeted from the handle @mtgreenee, which had more than 465,000 followers. She still has access to and can tweet from her official congressional account @RepMTG, which has more than 386,000 followers.

The Georgia lawmaker has a long history of embracing baseless conspiracy theories, and she has been a serial tweeter of false claims — about the election, the Capitol insurrection and other subjects — since she won her seat in November, 2020.

Twitter had previously temporarily restricted Greene’s account for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidential election and Covid-19.

Greene’s ban comes almost a year after the platform banned former President Donald Trump in the wake of the deadly January 6 insurrection.

The tweet that prompted the permanent ban included a misleading graph purporting to show deaths related to Covid-19 vaccines, which Greene claimed have been ignored, according to a person familiar with Twitter’s decision.

Americans are encouraged to submit details on adverse events following Covid-19 vaccination to the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. While many adverse events — including deaths — have been reported, very few have been causally linked to the vaccines. All Covid-19 vaccines available in the United States have been scientifically proven to be extremely safe and highly effective.

The tweet was sent at 1:46 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day, according to a screenshot obtained by CNN.

According to Twitter’s Covid-19 misinformation policy, users can receive a one-week suspension if they violate that policy four times. Violating the Covid-19 policy five or more times can result in a permanent ban.

Greene released a statement after the ban, part of which said: “Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!”

This story has been updated with additional information Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.