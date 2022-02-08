Are you voting in the Texas primary? Tell us about it.

By Kelly Mena

Texas’ March 1 primary is only a few weeks away, and it’s the Lone Star State’s first election to be conducted under a new law that made major changes to voting procedures.

Among the changes are:

Instituting new ID requirements for voting by mail.

Limiting early voting hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Making it a state felony for local election officials to send unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots.

Banning drive-thru voting.

Creating a requirement that those assisting voters fill out documents showing their names, addresses and relationships to the people they helped cast ballots, as well as take an oath pledging to comply with certain limits to their assistance.

