Biden condemns ‘Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine’

US President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces” in a statement Wednesday evening following explosions in Ukraine.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

The White House statement came in response to explosions across Ukraine, including in the capital of Kyiv. Shortly before the explosions began, Russian President Vladmir Putin announced a “special military operation” and called for Ukraine’s “demilitarization” in televised remarks.

An adviser for the Interior Minister of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, said Russia’s “invasion has begun” with “missile strikes on Kyiv,” in an official whatsapp group with journalists.

Biden said that he planned to speak to his G-7 counterparts and would give a speech to the American people on Thursday. He said he intended to announce “further consequences” that the US and its allies planned to impose on Russia over “this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.”

“We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance,” Biden said.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening in New York that unfolded as Putin’s speech aired on Russian television and the explosions began in Ukraine. Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Nations Volodymyr Yelchenko directly questioned Russia’s representative in his speech.

“About 48 minutes ago, your president declared war on Ukraine,” Yelchenko said. “You declared the war. It is the responsibility of this body to stop the war.”

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke for a second time at the end of the UN meeting, stating Putin had “delivered a message of war” while the Security Council was meeting. She said the US would introduce a resolution in the UN on Thursday.

“At the exact time as we are gathered in the Council seeking peace, Putin delivered a message of war in total disdain for the responsibility of this council,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

