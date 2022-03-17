RNC narrows 2024 convention finalists down to Nashville and Milwaukee

By Michael Warren, CNN

The Republican National Committee has narrowed down the sites for its 2024 national convention to two cities, Milwaukee and Nashville, according to two people familiar with the decision.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel traveled to Milwaukee on Wednesday for an official site visit, according to one of those people.

Two other contenders, Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh, have been ruled out, this person added. Salt Lake City’s main arena will be under renovation and unavailable in 2024, the person said.

“The RNC is very appreciative of the overwhelming interest and competitive bids from cities across the country, especially Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh, to host the 2024 Republican National Convention,” RNC senior adviser Richard Walters said in a statement Thursday. “We look forward to entering the final stages of the selection process and delivering an incredible convention for our Party.”

Politico first reported the two finalists.

While Nashville is the capital of Tennessee, a reliably Republican state, selecting Milwaukee would put the GOP’s 2024 convention in a key swing state. Republican nominee Donald Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 but lost it in 2020.

Milwaukee was the planned site of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. But due to the pandemic, Democrats scrapped nearly all of the events in that city, opting for a “virtual” convention. The 2020 RNC, meanwhile, was held partly in Charlotte, North Carolina, although the state’s Covid-19 restrictions limited some of the events. The prime-time addresses at that convention were instead conducted in Washington, DC.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.