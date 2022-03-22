White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid-19

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid-19, she announced on Tuesday.

News of her positive diagnosis comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to depart for his trip to Brussels and Warsaw.

Psaki, 43, confirmed the news early Tuesday afternoon.

“Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe,” Psaki said on Twitter.

“I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency. The President tested negative today via PCR test.”

Psaki last tested positive on the eve of his last foreign trip in October.

