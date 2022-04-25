Biden adviser Cedric Richmond set to leave the White House

By Kaitlan Collins, Jasmine Wright and Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden’s senior adviser Cedric Richmond is expected to leave his post as the director of the Office of Public Engagement in the coming weeks, CNN has learned from two sources familiar with his decision.

One of the sources said Richmond is expected to join the private sector and potentially consult for the Democratic National Committee ahead of the midterm elections.

The former Democratic congressman from Louisiana joined the White House at the start of the administration and will become one of the few advisers close to Biden to vacate his position.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday would not confirm whether Richmond was planning on leaving the administration.

Psaki said she had “nothing to announce,” but hinted that a move could come soon.

“I have nothing to announce at this point, but I can assure you when we have something to announce, it will involve a new, important role … for Cedric Richmond and something that the President is excited about, and has asked him to do,” she said.

Psaki said Richmond “continues to be a vital, essential adviser to the President — was on the campaign, continues to be in the White House. I have been in many meetings with Cedric Richmond where the President goes to him and looks to him for his political sense, his assessment of Congress. He trusts him implicitly.”

Richmond played golf with the President on Sunday in Delaware and has publicly said he would only leave his position in the White House if Biden asked him to.

Richmond is one of the highest-ranking Black aides to the President and has often served in a public-facing capacity for the administration’s policies in front of the press.

And as a former congressman and early campaign supporter, Richmond became a critical line to House Democratic leadership for Biden.

Prior to joining the administration, he served as chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus and was a co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign. He served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was a member of the New Democrat Coalition and served as the House Democratic assistant to the majority whip.

News of Richmond’s anticipated departure comes amid several personnel changes within the White House and Biden administration.

The vice president’s office has dealt with a number of staff changes in recent months, but most recently, CNN reported last week that Kamala Harris’ chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, is set to leave this spring.

The White House is also preparing a slew of personnel moves as officials brace for a potential Republican takeover of Congress.

One of Biden’s closest advisers, Anita Dunn, is expected to return to the West Wing before the midterm elections. Dunn previously worked in the administration on a short-term basis. While the details of her return are still being finalized, Dunn is expected to return in a full-time capacity this time, sources familiar with the matter say.

Ian Sams, who currently works at the Department of Health and Human Services, is also joining the White House Counsel’s Office in a communications position.

Sams previously served as a spokesperson for Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign, where he developed a reputation for being outspoken and at times for having a combative style, traits that could be useful while facing aggressive inquiries from Republicans.

