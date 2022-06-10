DC bar brings ethics charges against Rudy Giuliani over election fraud claims

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

The attorney discipline arm of the DC Bar has brought a case against Rudy Giuliani for pushing election fraud accusations in a Pennsylvania federal court on behalf of Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

The disciplinary office filing, called a charge, further puts Giuliani’s status as a lawyer in jeopardy. Giuliani had already been suspended by the New York bar from practicing law as that office also investigates his election fraud efforts on behalf of Trump in court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

