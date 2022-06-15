John Hinckley Jr. freed from all court oversight decades after Reagan assassination attempt

By Hannah Rabinowitz and Shawna Mizelle, CNN

John Hinckley Jr. has been freed from all court restrictions, marking the end of years of government oversight nearly four decades after he shot and wounded then-President Ronald Reagan.

“After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!” Hinckley tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this month, US District Judge Paul Friedman said Hinckley was on track to be fully released from court supervision, setting the final release date for Wednesday.

The judge had approved a deal last September between the Justice Department and Hinckley for his “unconditional release,” without restrictions on his movements or internet activity. The judge said at the time that the restrictions would’ve been dropped “a long, long, long time ago” had Reagan not been Hinckley’s target.

Hinckley was released from a mental hospital in 2016 and had lived for a time in Williamsburg, Virginia, with his mother, who died last year.

Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity and spent nearly 30 years at a mental hospital. Over time, he underwent extensive mental health treatment and received permission from judges to visit with his family. He eventually was granted judicial clearance to start posting music online, under his own name.

