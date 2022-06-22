Trailer released for Trump documentary of interest to January 6 committee



By Zachary Cohen, CNN

In a promotional video from a documentary that is of interest to the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, former President Donald Trump is heard being asked about the day of the attack on the US Capitol.

The trailer does not include additional footage of the interaction with Trump beyond him saying, “Yes.” The trailer will be released by Discovery Plus, which is owned by CNN’s parent company, and is the first video from the documentary released publicly.

The interview was shot by Alex Holder, a British documentarian subpoenaed by the committee who has turned over raw footage of his interviews with Trump, members of the Trump family and former Vice President Mike Pence, according to a statement he released earlier this week.

The footage is a new development in the ongoing January 6, 2021, investigation and two criminal probes related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

A Discovery spokesperson confirmed to CNN’s Brian Stelter that the project is owned by the company.

“Alex Holder’s ‘Unprecedented’ three-part docuseries about the 2020 election will be released on discovery+ later this summer. Featuring never-before-seen footage of the Trump family on the campaign trail and their reactions to the outcome of the election, the docuseries will offer intimate and unprecedented interviews with Trump, his family and others who were in the White House,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Trump and his family — including daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both former Trump White House senior advisers — are speaking directly to camera in the footage.

A short snippet of Ivanka Trump’s interview was first reported Tuesday night.

Trump and his allies have yet to react publicly to news that Holder was subpoenaed by the committee or to the revelation of what Ivanka Trump said in one of her interviews now in the panel’s possession.

Holder is expected to appear behind closed-doors for a deposition with the committee on Thursday where he will likely face questions about what he observed over the course of nearly six months when he had behind-the-scenes access to key Trump figures and even the former President himself.

He also has longer clips, parts of which are in the documentary and parts of which were given to Congress.

In addition to the footage itself, Holder also has anecdotes and stories from his time with the Trump team that have never been told and could shed new light on what was happening behind the scenes both in the lead-up to and after January 6, 2021.

The committee is reviewing the footage Holder has already handed over and the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, on Wednesday characterized it as “important.”

Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, also said that the committee has delayed its hearing schedule after Thursday, in part, because it needs to examine all the footage provided by Holder, as well as other evidence the panel continues to receive.

