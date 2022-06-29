Supreme Court says states can be sued for discriminating against veterans

By Tierney Sneed

The Supreme Court said in a 5-4 ruling Wednesday that state agencies are not immune from private lawsuits brought under a federal law meant to protect employment rights of returning veterans.

The ruling will strengthen work protections for thousands of state-employed veterans returning to work after service in the Reserves or National Guard.

Le Roy Torres, a veteran and former employee of the Texas Department of Public Safety, had said he could no longer serve as a state trooper and sought a comparable job to accommodate his service-related disability. When he was denied the job, he filed suit under federal law but lost in state courts. He appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

