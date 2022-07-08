Jan. 6 panel didn’t specifically ask Cipollone about Hutchinson’s testimony on legal consequences of going to Capitol during riot, sources say

By Pamela Brown, Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer, Jamie Gangel and Zachary Cohen, CNN

Two people familiar with former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s testimony Friday told CNN that the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, did not ask him if he told then-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson the day of the attack that they would “get charged with every crime imaginable” if they went to the US Capitol.

If asked, he would not have confirmed that particular statement, the sources said.

A separate source familiar with the committee told CNN, “The select committee sought information about Cipollone’s views on Trump going to the Capitol on January 6,” implying that the committee’s questions were focused on Cipollone’s perspective as opposed to his take on other witness’ testimony.

“Mr. Cipollone provided a great deal of new information relevant to the select committee’s investigation, which further underscores President Trump’s supreme dereliction of duty,” the source said. “The committee will show much of this to the American people in the days ahead.”

The source also added that no one has refuted any of Hutchinson’s testimony under oath.

Three different sources familiar with Cipollone’s testimony characterized it as very important and extremely helpful and told CNN it will become evident in upcoming public committee hearings.

Cipollone told the committee on Friday that he wasn’t giving legal advice to staff regarding movements on January 6. This came up during his testimony as part of a question not relating to the specific anecdote from Hutchinson.

It is unclear if Cipollone corroborated other parts of Hutchinson’s testimony, such as telling former chief of staff Mark Meadows he would have blood on his hands if he didn’t help stop the riot.

Both Hutchinson and Cipollone testified under oath.

California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democratic member of the committee, said on CNN on Friday night that Cipollone in his testimony “did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses and I think we did learn a few things which we will be rolling out in hearings to come.”

When asked specifically if Cipollone confirmed testimony from Hutchinson, Lofgren said, “Not contradicting is not the same as confirming.”

Pressed on the difference, Lofgren said, “Well, he could say so and so was wrong — which he did not say. There were things that he might not be present for or in some cases couldn’t recall with precision.”

“I think he was candid with the committee. He was careful in his answers and I believe that he was honest in his answers,” she added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.