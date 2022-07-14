Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former President Trump, dies at 73

By Kate Bennett, CNN

Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died, the former President posted on Truth Social.

There was no word on a cause. Ivana Trump is the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. She was 73.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!,” Donald Trump posted.

Eric Trump also posted on Instagram, saying in part that Ivana Trump was “a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.