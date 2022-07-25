Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms ‘almost completely resolved,’ doctor says

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved,” his physician said in an update Monday, as the President continues to isolate at the White House.

“When questioned, at this point, he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote.

He said Biden’s pulse, respiratory rate and temperature were normal and that his oxygen saturation was “excellent” on room air. He has no shortness of breath, O’Connor said.

Biden, 79, is “specifically conscientious” to protecting residence staff, White House officials and Secret Service personnel from the virus, which has been determined to be the highly transmissible BA.5 variant, O’Connor wrote.

