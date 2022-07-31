Manchin says Republicans in ‘normal times’ would be supporting energy, health care bill

By Devan Cole and Daniella Diaz, CNN

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin argued Sunday that Republicans would in “normal times” support an energy and health care bill he recently negotiated with leaders of his party, saying the major piece of legislation addresses key areas the GOP has long championed.

“I think it’s a great piece of legislation and on normal times, my Republican colleagues would be for something such as this. We’ve basically paid down debt, (which) is what they want. We’ve accelerated permitting, which is what they want. And we’ve increased production of energy, which is what they want. We’ve done things that we should be doing together,” Manchin, who represents West Virginia, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Manchin said the bill he negotiated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is not “inflammatory” despite some reports promoted by Republicans that show it could add to inflation and raise taxes.

“Well, we found that they were wrong. And people can be wrong, but how in the world can it be inflammatory?” Manchin told Tapper. “How can it add flames to inflation fires right now if you’re paying down debt?”

He added: “We’re doing everything we can to make sure we attack the problem. And these are solutions to the problems we have. So I know the ones playing politics with it.”

Manchin was asked about getting fellow moderate Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s support for the legislation.

“Sen. Sinema is my dear friend. We work very close together on so many things, and she has so much in this piece of legislation. She’s formed quite a bit of and worked on it very hard. And with that, she’s brought down drug prices, she’s been very instrumental in letting Medicare go ahead and negotiate for lower drug prices,” Manchin said of the Arizona senator.

He added: “I think that basically when she looks at the bill and sees the whole spectrum of what we’re doing … hopefully she will be positive about it, but she’ll make her decision and I respect that.”

Manchiin also said he hopes the legislation passes before the August recess, which is what Democratic leadership is hoping for.

This story has been updated to include additional information from the interview.

