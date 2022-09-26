Biden to host French President Macron at White House for first state dinner

By Jim Acosta, CNN

President Joe Biden is scheduled to host his first state dinner at the White House for French President Emmanuel Macron on December 1, a source familiar with the planning told CNN.

Biden is holding his first state dinner later on in his term than previous presidents due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The White House is expected to announce the event later on Monday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.