House January 6 committee postpones public hearing because of hurricane

<i>Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Members of the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection are pictured. The House select committee is expected to postpone its hearing on September 28 due to Hurricane Ian.
By Manu Raju and Annie Grayer, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol postponed its hearing scheduled for Wednesday in light of Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida.

The panel had originally scheduled a hearing for Wednesday to reveal new information it has uncovered since its last hearing on July 21, but the committee’s chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, and vice chairwoman, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings,” Thompson and Cheney said in a joint statement. “We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings.”

One of the committee’s nine members, Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy represents a district that includes parts of Orlando. CNN reported earlier that Murphy may not have been able to attend the Wednesday hearing.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

