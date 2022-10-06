Federal court temporarily blocks parts of New York gun law

By Melanie Schuman and Shawna Mizelle, CNN

A federal court has temporarily blocked the enforcement of parts of a New York gun law that was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections.

Among the provisions that New York state cannot enact is one that defines Times Square as a “gun-free zone.”

The temporary restraining order will become effective in three business days.

The plaintiffs, including at least one individual who wants to carry his firearm in church, have already filed for a preliminary injunction with the same judge in order to eventually prohibit the state from enforcing its new set of laws.

In the meantime, the state’s Democratic leadership, as well as Albany County District Attorney David Soares, can appeal to the Second Circuit, a higher court.

The law, which went into effect in September, was signed by New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul as a swift response to the Supreme Court striking down New York’s gun law that required a resident to obtain a license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver in public and demonstrate that “proper cause” existed for the permit.

The law enacts a strict permitting process for concealed-carry licenses and it requires background checks for ammunition sales. It also restricts the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings.

