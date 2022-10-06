US forces carried out raid targeting senior ISIS official in Syria

By Oren Liebermann and Mostafa Salem, CNN

The US military conducted a raid in northeast Syria targeting a senior ISIS official Wednesday night, US Central Command said in a statement. The US declined to provide further details about the operation and whether anyone had been killed or injured.

CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said more information would be released once they were able to confirm operational details.

Earlier Thursday, Syrian state TV said on Telegram that a US operation in northeast Syria killed one person and accused the US of having “kidnapped” several people. CNN has not independently confirmed the report.

The US has gone after several senior ISIS officials this year in Syria. In February, the US conducted a raid in northwest Syria in which ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed after he blew himself up. It was the largest US raid in Syria since the 2019 operation that killed the previous ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Qurayshi was named the terrorist group’s leader in November 2019 at the same time ISIS confirmed that Baghdadi had been killed.

The US knew his location for several months before the raid, officials said. He was holed up in the third floor of a building with his family, running the terror group’s operations through a network of couriers. His deputy, who lived on the second floor, was also killed in the raid.

Since March, the leader of ISIS has been Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the group announced, but it is thought to be an assumed name.

Several months after the Qurayshi raid, the US-led combined joint task force fighting ISIS detained another senior ISIS leader in Syria, Hani Ahmed al-Kurdi, known as Salim. And in July, the US carried out a drone strike in northwest Syria that killed Maher al-Agal, the leader of ISIS in Syria.

The operations in Syria come even as the Biden administration has tried to shift the military away from the Middle East — and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan — and to what the US considers the challenges of the future in an increasingly assertive China and a Russia willing to use force against its neighbors.

After the defeat of the self-proclaimed ISIS caliphate in 2019, the group has continually sought to regroup, trying to challenge the US-led coalition to defeat ISIS. Those efforts have included multiple attempts to attack the al-Hol camp in Syria which holds around 60,000 people. ISIS views the displaced persons camp as a recruiting ground.

Last month, ISIS attempted to carry out a suicide attack against the camp, rigging two vehicles with explosives, according to US Central Command. One vehicle exploded prematurely, while the other was intercepted by the US-partnered Syrian Democratic Forces.

This story has been updated with additional background.

