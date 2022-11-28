Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin dies at age 61

By Rashard Rose, CNN

US Rep. Donald McEachin, a Virginia Democrat, died Monday, according to a statement from his office. He was 61.

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” Tara Rountree, his chief of staff, said in the statement. “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.”

“Until a new representative is elected, our office will remain open and continue to serve our constituents,” Rountree said.

“The family asks for privacy at this time. Arrangements will be announced over the next few days.”

McEachin was first elected to represent the 4th Congressional District of Virginia in 2016, according to his House biography.

McEachin is survived by his wife Colette and three adult children.

