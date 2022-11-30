Garland: DOJ will ‘hold accountable’ those who attack democracy

By Tierney Sneed

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday touted the “tireless” work of Justice Department investigators and prosecutors that resulted in the conviction of several members of the Oath Keepers militia for crimes related to the January 6 US Capitol assault, including two leaders who were found guilty of seditious conspiracy.

“As the verdict of this case makes clear, the department will work tirelessly to hold accountable those responsible for crimes related to the attack on our democracy on January 6, 2021,” Garland said.

During the news conference, Garland touted several cases brought by the department — including new litigation related to the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis — that he said encapsulated the department’s commitment to the rule of law, public safety and the protection of civil rights.

A federal jury convicted two leaders of the Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy on Tuesday, while finding them and other members of the militia on trial in recent weeks guilty of obstructing an official proceeding.

His remarks also come as special counsel Jack Smith has had several days to dig into the parts of the January 6 investigation that he is now helming. His appointment signaled that the probe was now looking more deeply into the conduct of former President Donald Trump, who declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race earlier this month.

Bringing the seditious conspiracy charge in the Oath Keepers case was a risky move for the Justice Department and one that Garland initially balked at, CNN has reported. Investigators, having secured the cooperation of other members of the group and obtained additional evidence, eventually convinced Garland to sign off on the charge once they built out their case.

Three of the Oath Keepers facing the charge in the recent case were acquitted of seditious conspiracy but were convicted on other charges. The partial victory on the sedition charge carries significant symbolic weight for the Justice Department, which can now frame the events around the January 6 as more than just a spontaneous riot but rather as part of an orchestrated plan to stave off Trump’s 2020 defeat.

