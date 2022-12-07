Paul Pelosi seen on Capitol Hill

Skip to Content
By Annie Grayer, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen leaving her office Wednesday with her husband, Paul Pelosi.

The pair greeted children waiting outside the speaker’s office and are attending a holiday party Wednesday for members.

In October, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer at the couple’s home in San Francisco by a male assailant, who was searching for the House speaker, according to court documents.

Following the attack, Paul Pelosi had surgery “to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement at the time.

Paul Pelosi made his first public appearance on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors.

