Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union address

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday.

The speech will give Sanders a prominent national platform to speak to the country and counter Biden after the President highlights his priorities and agenda to the nation.

In a statement ahead of the speech, Sanders previewed her message to the American public, saying, “I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats.”

This year’s State of the Union will take place with Republicans newly in control of the House, a position of power the GOP is using to launch congressional oversight investigations aimed at the Biden administration.

Sanders is expected to make the case that Republicans are now in positions to hold the Biden administration accountable, according to the governor’s office. Sanders is expected to argue that Biden is not defending the border, not defending the skies, and not defending the people of America.

Sanders gained national prominence as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, serving as a staunch defender of the then-President and his policies, and frequently clashing with national reporters.

She made history last year as the first woman elected as governor of Arkansas. Her father, Republican Mike Huckabee, served as governor of the state from 1996 to 2007.

The governor and her team believe the image of this youngest governor in America and the first female governor of Arkansas will be a representation of a new generation of Republican leadership and will serve as one of the key takeaways of her response this evening.

After being sworn in as governor, Sanders signed a flurry of executive orders, with one targeting critical race theory “to prohibit indoctrination” in schools and another barring the use of the term “Latinx” in official state documents.

Another major public policy area of the speech is expected to be education and making clear that parental involvement in a child’s education is critical and that there is no place for government indoctrination in America’s schools.

Republican congressional leaders Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell announced earlier this month that Sanders would give the response for their party to the State of the Union.

McConnell said in a statement, “Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the youngest Governor in the nation and a powerful advocate for the popular, commonsense conservative principles that will put our country back on a better course.”

McCarthy called Sanders “a servant-leader of true determination and conviction,” in a statement and said that she will share a “bold vision for a better America on Tuesday. Everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully.”

