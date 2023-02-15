Biden could deliver remarks this week addressing downed objects, sources say

By Jeremy Diamond and Phil Mattingly, CNN

President Joe Biden could deliver remarks this week addressing the downing of the Chinese spy balloon and other unidentified objects, two sources familiar with the matter said.

White House officials are actively weighing a potential address by the president, the source said. Officials had been wary of Biden speaking publicly about the objects until more information is gathered about the three unidentified objects that were downed last weekend. But calls on Capitol Hill for Biden to address the matter publicly have been mounting.

The US is now also increasingly confident that the three objects that were downed between Friday and Sunday were “benign” balloons.

Officials have also said they expect to release new protocols on how they will handle similar unidentified objects going forward later this week.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

