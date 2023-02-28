Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 10:07 AM

Biden to nominate Julie Su as labor secretary

<i>Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images/File</i><br/>President Joe Biden will nominate Julie Su to serve as Labor secretary. Su here tesitifies during a Senate hearing in Washington in 2021.
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images/File
President Joe Biden will nominate Julie Su to serve as Labor secretary. Su here tesitifies during a Senate hearing in Washington in 2021.

By Manu Raju, Phil Mattingly, Kevin Liptak and Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden will nominate Julie Su to serve as labor secretary, the White House confirmed on Tuesday, which would make her the first Asian American to serve in secretary-level role in Biden’s Cabinet.

Su, who has served as the deputy labor secretary since 2021, would replace Marty Walsh, who is departing the administration next month for a job atop the National Hockey League Players Association.

Biden in a statement called Su “a tested and experienced leader, who will continue to build a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive economy that provides Americans a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with Julie to build an economy that works for working people, and I respectfully ask the Senate to take up this nomination quickly so that we can finish the job for America’s workers,” the president added.

Long considered the front-runner for the job, Su had been endorsed by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

The Department of Labor describes her current deputy role as serving “as the de-facto chief operating officer for the department, overseeing its workforce, managing its budget and executing the priorities of the secretary of labor.”

Prior to joining the Biden administration, Su was the secretary for the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency and the state’s labor commissioner. Su was the litigation director at Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles. She’s also the recipient of a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant, gaining national recognition for her expertise in workers’ rights and civil rights.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content