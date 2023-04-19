Former Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg is released from Rikers Island jail

By Kara Scannell, CNN

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was released from jail on Wednesday after serving roughly four months for his role in a decade-long tax fraud scheme.

Weisselberg, who remains loyal to former President Donald Trump, was sentenced in January to five months in jail as part of a plea deal, which involved him pleading guilty to 15 felonies and testifying against his former employer at the criminal tax fraud trial.

Two Trump Organization entities were convicted and fined the maximum penalty of $1.6 million.

Weisselberg began working for Trump’s father Fred roughly 50 years ago and then became a close adviser to Trump seeing his business through bankruptcies and revivals. Weisselberg remained on leave from the company even after he was criminally charged. He was let go from the company and given a “generous” severance deal in January, a person familiar with the arrangement previously told CNN.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorneys office have pressured Weisselberg in the past and again more recently with criminal charges to try to gain his cooperation in investigations involving Trump.

Even during the trial of the Trump entities, Weisselberg did not implicate Trump or any of his family members.

Weisselberg recently changed attorneys, and the reasons are in dispute.

Nicholas Gravante, who represented Weisselberg until recently, told CNN, “Anyone who truly knows Allen feels sorry that he had to go through this. I hope he can now retire in peace, spend time with his wonderful family, and leave the circus in the rearview mirror. It was my honor and privilege to have represented him. He’s a true gentleman.”

Trump, who was indicted last month for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment, has recently blamed the district attorney for targeting Weisselberg. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

