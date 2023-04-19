Top Democratic donors and fundraisers invited to meet with Biden next week

By Jeremy Diamond and Arlette Saenz, CNN

Top Democratic donors and fundraisers have been invited to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington next week as he nears a likely 2024 reelection announcement, two people familiar with the matter told CNN.

The huddle with top donors is the latest signal that Biden is ramping up for a reelection campaign, which Democratic officials have said could be announced as early as this month or stretch into the summer.

The top funders of Biden’s last presidential campaign are being invited to join him at an event in Washington next Friday, just days after the four-year anniversary of his 2020 presidential campaign announcement. Details are still taking shape, but the event is expected to be held off White House grounds.

The event is not being billed as a fundraiser but rather an effort to rally donors as Biden gears up for a reelection announcement.

The invitation list includes donors and bundlers who raised more than $1 million for Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign, the two people familiar with the matter said, as well as other top Democratic fundraisers.

Govs. JB Pritzker of Illinois and Phil Murphy of New Jersey have also been invited to attend given their past roles as donors and relationships with the president, one of the people said.

The New York Times first reported news of the invitations.

Biden said in Ireland that he would likely announce his 2024 plans “relatively soon,” but officials have said Biden is under no real pressure to formally announce his reelection campaign.

Privately, Biden has told several elected officials that he is “definitely running,” but the president, who’s infamous for making decisions at the 11th hour, has been slower to firm up a timeline to formally announce his intentions.

The Democratic National Committee did not respond to a CNN request for comment.

The White House declined to comment.

