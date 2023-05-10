Exclusive: Biden administration to roll out new tracking measures for migrant families

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

The Biden administration is rolling out a new program for migrant families released in the United States to track them as they go through a speedy deportation process, including a measure that would require they stay under home confinement, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans.

The so-called Family Expedited Removal Management (FERM) will place certain heads of household for families on an alternative to detention, such as a GPS ankle monitor, and subject them to curfew in four cities, Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed in a statement.

The families still have the opportunity to claim asylum under the program and if they qualify, go through the asylum process.

