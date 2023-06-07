Skip to Content
North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum files to run for president in 2024

By David Wright

(CNN) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday filed paperwork to run for president.

The long-shot Republican contender is set to kick off his campaign with an event in North Dakota, and earlier this week he released a video teasing the bid.

“Anger, yelling, infighting – that’s not going to cut it anymore. Let’s get things done. In North Dakota, we listened with respect and we talked things out. That’s how we can get America back on track,” the two-term Republican governor says in the video.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

